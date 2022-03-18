UnSpun

New
Monsanto argues jury should see evidence of company's "good character"
CommentShare
Report finds EPA has "neglected its duty" under the federal Clean Water Act
Comment4Share
Los Angeles city attorney says filing suit for Monsanto PCB contamination
Comment3Share
Hearing on Friday as lawsuits pile up claiming a common pesticide causes disease
Comment5Share
FDA documents show history of regulatory complacency over harmful chemicals
CommentShare
New testing of food products from Iowa groceries finds "alarming" levels of glyphosate
Comment6Share
What did former 3M CEO know and when did he know it?
Comment2Share
This is UnSpun - Getting behind the corporate spin and giving you what you need to know about agriculture, the environment and our health.
Share
© 2022 carey gillam
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack
Substack is the home for great writing