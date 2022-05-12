The New Lede, a nonprofit environmental news site created as a journalism initiative of the Environmental Working Group, officially launches today with the goal of spotlighting underreported stories affecting the planet and public health.

The news outlet aims to provide investigative reporting, data-driven analyses, profiles, commentary and other articles on a range of topics often ignored or inadequately covered by existing media outlets.

The New Lede operates independently of EWG’s advocacy and communications units and pledges to “drive an evolution of the environmental news landscape with a strict adherence to objectivity, and an advocacy only for the truth.”

“I saw a need to make sure important environmental stories are being covered,” said EWG President and co-founder Ken Cook. “We see disturbing trends in the world of local journalism and a severe lack of coverage of critical issues impacting communities across the country, which poses a threat to democracy, environmental law and science. With The New Lede, it is our goal to correct this growing imbalance.”

“There are too many people unaware of the serious pollution issues their communities are facing, whether it be the impacts of the climate crisis, air and water contamination, agriculture, or other serious challenges that put them at risk,” Cook said. “The New Lede will bring objectivity to its reporting and consider competing points of view but will never shy away from seeking the truth about threats to our natural resources and human health.”

The editorial team is led by longtime investigative journalist and author Carey Gillam, who spent 17 years as a senior correspondent for Reuters covering agriculture and its effect on the environment. More recently, Gillam has written for The Guardian, where she has developed a portfolio of work on a range of environmental issues.

See the rest of the press release here: https://www.ewg.org/news-insights/news-release/2022/05/nonprofit-news-outlet-launches-spotlight-underreported?auHash=AOw4AoF5l8o9C62_5uZX6h4U4xy3EY1sHv0SeNnb3TU

