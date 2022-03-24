UPDATE-Monsanto granted "emergency" delay for St. Louis trial
A St. Louis judge has granted a two-week delay in a Roundup cancer trial that was slated for opening statements next week. A family emergency reportedly requires the attention of one of Monsanto’s defense attorneys. Stay tuned.
See original post for background:
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.