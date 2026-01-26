UnSpun

Neural Foundry
Jan 26

This is such crucial reporting on what happens when science threatens profits. The parallel you draw between Mandrioli's ouster and the IARC attacks really underscores how systematic these intimidation tactics have become. I've seen similar patterns in my work consulting with academic labs - its almost like theres an invisible playbook for discrediting inconvient findings. What strikes me is how the 'non-transparent' termination process itself becomes another tool for chilling effects on future researchers.

Sandy Rosenthal
Jan 27

Distressing news but we need to know! TY Carey for bringing this to our attention!

