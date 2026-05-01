I’ve never been a gambler, and now is clearly not the time to start, as legal experts and other observers say that trying to predict a ruling in the April 27 Supreme Court case involving the former Monsanto company’s bid for a litigation shield is a risky bet.

I was fortunate enough to score a press pass and attend the hearing of Monsanto v. Durnell in person, gleaning some clues from the justices’ questions and comments as to how a few of them might ultimately rule.

The question before the court is whether or not the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) preempts juries in state courts from holding Monsanto and its German owner Bayer liable for failing to warn of a cancer risk if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not found such a risk exists and has not required such a warning. The EPA’s position is that glyphosate is “unlikely” to be carcinogenic.

Bayer has spent the last decade fighting more than 100,000 lawsuits by people who developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma they blame on exposure to Monsanto’s glyphosate-based weed killers such as the Roundup brand.

If the high court agrees with the company that FIFRA preempts state actions on failure to warn, then it would make it harder for consumers to file lawsuits against Monsanto and other pesticide maker.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson seemed very skeptical of Monsanto’s arguments, while Justice Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts also appeared reluctant to agree with the company, though perhaps were more on the fence than Sotomayor and Jackson.

In contrast, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared solidly supportive of the company’s arguments, focusing questions on the importance of a need for “uniformity” in labeling of pesticide products.

Overall, discerning the leanings of the justices was difficult.

Leading “prediction markets” - does anyone really follow those? - put the odds of a win in Monsanto’s favor.

Tom Claps, managing director of legal and regulatory analysis at the Gordon Haskett advisory firm, sent a note to Bayer investors (Bayer bought Monsanto in 2018) following the hearing lowering the company’s “odds of success” from 70% to 55%, saying the hearing “was a closer call than expected.”

“Our view is that Bayer is likely feeling somewhat less confident in its position after today’s oral argument than it was entering the courtroom,” Claps told investors in his advisory note.

You can read more details about the hearing and the MAHA protest outside the hearing in my article in The New Lede.

In other court action this past week, a federal judge in California had HARSH words for the $7.25 billion class action settlement Monsanto/Bayer is proposing as a means to help end the tens of thousands of lawsuits it currently faces and could face in the future in the Roundup litigation.

The deal, which many plaintiffs’ attorneys are opposing, is “mind-boggling,” “legally problematic,” plagued with “major problems,” and was filed in a secretive and hasty manner that amounted to a “filthy deal,” US Judge Vince Chhabria of the Northern District of California said in a hearing over the proposed agreement.

In Thursday’s hearing in federal court, Chhabria pressed an attorney involved in putting together the settlement agreement about the circumstances surrounding how and when the class action settlement was filed in the Missouri court.

“I’m just trying to understand how this went down,” he said. “The judge knew you were coming in that day. You have a meeting with the judge on the day you filed it, presumably a prearranged meeting with the judge … in his courtroom. It was not transcribed and nobody was aware that this was happening. And then there is no hearing at which anybody has an opportunity to discuss with the judge these concerns,” Chhabria said.

US District Judge Vince Chhabria. Source: US District Court for the Northern District of California.

“And the judge preliminarily approves the settlement,” Chhabria continued, “which all of a sudden imposes all these significant obligations on people all over the country … and he did that without giving the other side an opportunity to be heard?”

“In other words, it was filthy,” Chhabria said.

One lawyer who attended the hearing said the way the settlement has come down is straight out of a John Grisham book.

The whole story can be found here.

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PS: Here’s a few photos from the People v. Poison rally that took place outside the US Supreme Court before the hearing.