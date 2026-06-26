A day after landmark ruling from the US Supreme Court stripped consumers of a key pathway for suing pesticide companies, legal experts said while the decision is a blow for people who blame injuries on pesticide exposure, it’s not a knock-out punch.

Even as Bayer and other pesticide makers celebrated the ruling in the case of Monsanto v. Durnell, plaintiffs’ lawyers, state and federal lawmakers and public health advocates were vowing to keep fighting for what they describe as corporate accountability for dangerous products.

On the one hand, lawsuits can and will continue alleging Bayer’s glyphosate-based herbicides such as Roundup cause cancer, just as will cases alleging Syngenta’s paraquat weed killers cause Parkinson’s disease, many lawyers said.

At the same time, legislators from both parties said they would introduce measures to reverse the impact of the Supreme Court decision. And consumer advocacy and watchdog groups said they would be ramping up pressure on regulators to be more diligent in overseeing pesticide products.

“The war is far from over,” said George Kimbrell, legal director and co-executive director of the Center for Food Safety, which has sued the EPA over pesticide assessments. The court decision, he said, is a “galvanizing call to continued action.”

A common thread

In the court’s 7-2 ruling, a majority of the justices found that federal law protects pesticide companies from lawsuits accusing them of failing to warn of risks allegedly associated with their products if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not required such a warning.

Failure-to-warn claims have been a common thread in lawsuits brought against Bayer and Syngenta, costing Bayer over $11 billion in settlements and jury awards and costing Syngenta well more than $100 million so far.

Bayer, which sought the ruling from the Supreme Court as a means to end the litigation it inherited in its 2018 purchase of Monsanto, said the decision should lead to the dismissal of current failure-to-warn lawsuits and head off future litigation.

But several leading lawyers and analysts noted the ruling was narrow and left the door open for several other types of claims that already are being pursued.

“There is no question that failure-to-warn claims based on the EPA-approved label are over. However, the Court’s ruling was limited to just those claims,” said Brent Wisner, a leading plaintiffs’ attorney who helped win the first Roundup trial to take place against Monsanto.

“Cases will become even more difficult against pesticide manufacturers. But if they claim this is the silver bullet to end all litigation, they are just blowing sunshine,” Wisner said.

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