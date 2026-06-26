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Ruth Thornton's avatar
Ruth Thornton
Jun 28

Good to hear that lawsuits against cancer-causing chemicals will be able to continue. It’s still mind-boggling that the EPA is allowing Roundup to be sold without a cancer warning, there are enough studies out there, and court decisions, to at the very least cast reasonable doubt on the safety of the most-used herbicide in the U.S.!

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The Liberty Footnote's avatar
The Liberty Footnote
Jun 27

This decision is so unfortunate because it cuts plaintiff damages off at the knees, but not because their claims don't have merit. It is simply a legal decision about the label requirements without regard to whether or not glyphosate caused cancer. I did a deep dive in this after working in ag for a time:

https://thelibertyfootnote.substack.com/p/scotus-deals-harmful-blow-to-glyphosate?r=8g1i71

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