Laura T RN BSN
Dec 4

Thank you for writing this.

Lauren Ayers
Dec 6

What will it take for our fellow Americans to realize that they were duped by incredibly skilled con artists into making huge public health mistakes that led to sickness and disability on a dreadful scale?

At this stage, “Big Ag tricked us” is about the only face-saving exit for conventional farmers and consumers, if they would only realize there is no other way to justify their lack of due diligence. Every passing day they are painting themselves deeper into a corner, and they'll just end up looking like many other Mistake Keepers of yore, providing more illustrations in history books of knuckle headedness.

How can we convince them that they can be proud of shaking off the lies they once pedaled? And, better late than never, that they can demonstrate what REAL scientists do when their hypothesis is wrong, i.e. correct their mistakes?

It’s typical of conventional ag “experts” to use fear as the method for goading people to accept the status quo – “We need these chemicals to feed the world!”

As H.L. Mencken explains:

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace in a continual state of alarm (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing them with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”

Here are some wise comments about mistakes, in case any fans of glyphosate want to admit theirs:

1. Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.

~ Rita Mae Brown, Alma Mater

2. Don’t cling to a mistake just because you spent a lot of time making it.

~ Aubrey De Graf

3. If a mistake is not a stepping stone, it is a mistake.

~ Eli Siegel

4. Learn from the mistakes of others, because you can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.

~ Anonymous

5. When you repeat a mistake, it is not a mistake anymore. It is a decision.

~ Paulo Coelho

6. Mistakes are the portals of discovery.

~ James Joyce

Why does anyone stick to a mistake? One theory is that humans crave internal consistency, so we must justify making the mistake in the first place by repeating it over and over. The only escape from this Justification Loop is to “fess up.” Like the confession booth or the 5th (and also 10th) step in the famous AA 12 Steps, we humans must admit our fallibility in order to move on.

It’s no big deal – “to err is human” – yet so many people are too afraid or too embarrassed to be that honest.

In the past, this inertia allows really stupid ideas like “Women are too emotional to vote” or “Colored people like Jim Crow” or the “Divine Right of Kings” persist long after everyone knows such notions are cruel and unfair (along with being unconstitutional).

Back when I was in college, Critical Thinking was a required course (nowadays it’s supposedly integrated into every course). Maybe Admitting Mistakes should be part of every course! And let’s start in Kindergarten.

The more grim analysis is that there are hidden forces focused on killing off all life on Earth. Most people can’t believe in such evil and call that a crazy conspiracy theory. Yet here are 3 Monsanto scientists, really bright people one would assume, who care not a whit about the toxic results of spraying that stuff on human and animal food. They are part of a vast network of people supporting the creation and use of toxins in all human endeavors.

James Corbett sounds the alarm that we are in emmeshed in 5th generation warfare that most people can’t see. Unlike 1st generation warfare (ancient history), 2nd gen warfare (the Civil War), 3rd gen warfare (WWI) and 4th gen warfare (with civilians at the center, as in WWII to Ukraine and Gaza), today's war attacks EVERY aspect of life:

● Information (advertising, propaganda, media censorship)

● Neurology (“drugs, bugs, toxins, and devices”)

● Biology (mRNA, GMO, lab-grown food

● Economics (control of currency, resources, employment, movement)

See the video at: https://rumble.com/v59tlhx-your-guide-to-5th-generation-warfare.-wake-up-you-are-at-war-with-corporate.html?playlist_id=XKCV2ItHTso

Or read the transcript at: https://corbettreport.com/5thgen/

Remember, Trend Is Not Destiny. We outnumber the World Poisoners and we still have enough shreds of influence in our democratic republic to stop them, starting with retracting articles that never deserved publication in the first place.

