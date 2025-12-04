For Bayer AG, the German owner of the former Monsanto Co., this week brought a ray of hope in its bid to end the ongoing costly Roundup litigation it inherited from Monsanto, but also a shameful reminder of the depths of deception Monsanto mined in assuring the world of Roundup safety.

Twenty-five years after it was published, the journal Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology has formally retracted a sweeping scientific paper ghost-written by Monsanto scientists assessing the safety of Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide and its active ingredient glyphosate.

The listed authors of the paper were three scientists who did not work for Monsanto - Gary Williams, Robert Kroes and Ian Munro. The research published under their names determined that the company’s weed killer posed no health risks to humans - no cancer risks, no reproductive risks, no adverse effects on development of endocrine systems in people or animals.

Regulators around the world have cited the paper as evidence of the safety of glyphosate herbicides, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in this assessment.

The research was held up by the company as a defense against conflicting scientific evidence linking Roundup to cancer. The fact that it came from outside the company, from independent researchers, gave it added validity.

Except it didn’t.

The truth - as laid out in this article I wrote six years ago and in my 2021 book on the company - was quite different. Turns out, several Monsanto scientists put three years of “hard work” into the writing of that paper and a related paper, all as part of Monsanto’s “Freedom to Operate” (FTO) strategy.

Internal company documents detailed the whole elaborate scheme, and even how company officials celebrated their deception when the paper was published.

You can read more about it all in this story at The New Lede.

On the flip side, Bayer got a huge boost this week when the US Department of Justice filed a brief with the US Supreme Court supporting Bayer’s efforts to turn back a tide of litigation brought by people claiming the company failed to warn them of cancer risks associated with the weed killers.

In a Dec. 1 filing with the Supreme Court, Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the court that it should take up an appeal from Bayer, and told the court that the company is correct in asserting that federal law preempts the failure-to-warn allegations that are the lynchpin to more than 150,000 lawsuits against Bayer.

If Bayer were to succeed with its argument to the high court, it not only would severely restrict future such litigation against Bayer, but also lawsuits over a range of other products.

Bayer officials and investors cheered the news. Read the full story here.

