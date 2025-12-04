Monsanto ghost-written research is retracted
But Bayer gets good news
For Bayer AG, the German owner of the former Monsanto Co., this week brought a ray of hope in its bid to end the ongoing costly Roundup litigation it inherited from Monsanto, but also a shameful reminder of the depths of deception Monsanto mined in assuring the world of Roundup safety.
Twenty-five years after it was published, the journal Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology has formally retracted a sweeping scientific paper ghost-written by Monsanto scientists assessing the safety of Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide and its active ingredient glyphosate.
The listed authors of the paper were three scientists who did not work for Monsanto - Gary Williams, Robert Kroes and Ian Munro. The research published under their names determined that the company’s weed killer posed no health risks to humans - no cancer risks, no reproductive risks, no adverse effects on development of endocrine systems in people or animals.
Regulators around the world have cited the paper as evidence of the safety of glyphosate herbicides, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in this assessment.
The research was held up by the company as a defense against conflicting scientific evidence linking Roundup to cancer. The fact that it came from outside the company, from independent researchers, gave it added validity.
Except it didn’t.
The truth - as laid out in this article I wrote six years ago and in my 2021 book on the company - was quite different. Turns out, several Monsanto scientists put three years of “hard work” into the writing of that paper and a related paper, all as part of Monsanto’s “Freedom to Operate” (FTO) strategy.
Internal company documents detailed the whole elaborate scheme, and even how company officials celebrated their deception when the paper was published.
You can read more about it all in this story at The New Lede.
On the flip side, Bayer got a huge boost this week when the US Department of Justice filed a brief with the US Supreme Court supporting Bayer’s efforts to turn back a tide of litigation brought by people claiming the company failed to warn them of cancer risks associated with the weed killers.
In a Dec. 1 filing with the Supreme Court, Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the court that it should take up an appeal from Bayer, and told the court that the company is correct in asserting that federal law preempts the failure-to-warn allegations that are the lynchpin to more than 150,000 lawsuits against Bayer.
If Bayer were to succeed with its argument to the high court, it not only would severely restrict future such litigation against Bayer, but also lawsuits over a range of other products.
Bayer officials and investors cheered the news. Read the full story here.
Thank you for writing this.
What will it take for our fellow Americans to realize that they were duped by incredibly skilled con artists into making huge public health mistakes that led to sickness and disability on a dreadful scale?
At this stage, “Big Ag tricked us” is about the only face-saving exit for conventional farmers and consumers, if they would only realize there is no other way to justify their lack of due diligence. Every passing day they are painting themselves deeper into a corner, and they'll just end up looking like many other Mistake Keepers of yore, providing more illustrations in history books of knuckle headedness.
How can we convince them that they can be proud of shaking off the lies they once pedaled? And, better late than never, that they can demonstrate what REAL scientists do when their hypothesis is wrong, i.e. correct their mistakes?
It’s typical of conventional ag “experts” to use fear as the method for goading people to accept the status quo – “We need these chemicals to feed the world!”
As H.L. Mencken explains:
“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace in a continual state of alarm (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing them with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”
Here are some wise comments about mistakes, in case any fans of glyphosate want to admit theirs:
1. Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.
~ Rita Mae Brown, Alma Mater
2. Don’t cling to a mistake just because you spent a lot of time making it.
~ Aubrey De Graf
3. If a mistake is not a stepping stone, it is a mistake.
~ Eli Siegel
4. Learn from the mistakes of others, because you can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.
~ Anonymous
5. When you repeat a mistake, it is not a mistake anymore. It is a decision.
~ Paulo Coelho
6. Mistakes are the portals of discovery.
~ James Joyce
Why does anyone stick to a mistake? One theory is that humans crave internal consistency, so we must justify making the mistake in the first place by repeating it over and over. The only escape from this Justification Loop is to “fess up.” Like the confession booth or the 5th (and also 10th) step in the famous AA 12 Steps, we humans must admit our fallibility in order to move on.
It’s no big deal – “to err is human” – yet so many people are too afraid or too embarrassed to be that honest.
In the past, this inertia allows really stupid ideas like “Women are too emotional to vote” or “Colored people like Jim Crow” or the “Divine Right of Kings” persist long after everyone knows such notions are cruel and unfair (along with being unconstitutional).
Back when I was in college, Critical Thinking was a required course (nowadays it’s supposedly integrated into every course). Maybe Admitting Mistakes should be part of every course! And let’s start in Kindergarten.
The more grim analysis is that there are hidden forces focused on killing off all life on Earth. Most people can’t believe in such evil and call that a crazy conspiracy theory. Yet here are 3 Monsanto scientists, really bright people one would assume, who care not a whit about the toxic results of spraying that stuff on human and animal food. They are part of a vast network of people supporting the creation and use of toxins in all human endeavors.
James Corbett sounds the alarm that we are in emmeshed in 5th generation warfare that most people can’t see. Unlike 1st generation warfare (ancient history), 2nd gen warfare (the Civil War), 3rd gen warfare (WWI) and 4th gen warfare (with civilians at the center, as in WWII to Ukraine and Gaza), today's war attacks EVERY aspect of life:
● Information (advertising, propaganda, media censorship)
● Neurology (“drugs, bugs, toxins, and devices”)
● Biology (mRNA, GMO, lab-grown food
● Economics (control of currency, resources, employment, movement)
See the video at: https://rumble.com/v59tlhx-your-guide-to-5th-generation-warfare.-wake-up-you-are-at-war-with-corporate.html?playlist_id=XKCV2ItHTso
Or read the transcript at: https://corbettreport.com/5thgen/
Remember, Trend Is Not Destiny. We outnumber the World Poisoners and we still have enough shreds of influence in our democratic republic to stop them, starting with retracting articles that never deserved publication in the first place.