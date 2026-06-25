UnSpun

UnSpun

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Let's talk about the Supreme Court Roundup ruling

A recording by Carey Gillam and Ken Cook
carey gillam's avatar
Ken Cook's avatar
carey gillam and Ken Cook
Jun 25, 2026

Thank you for tuning in!

Get more from carey gillam in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 carey gillam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture