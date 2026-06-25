Let's talk about the Supreme Court Roundup ruling

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.11Let's talk about the Supreme Court Roundup ruling A recording by Carey Gillam and Ken Cookcarey gillam and Ken CookJun 25, 202611ShareTranscriptThank you for tuning in!Get more from carey gillam in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksUnSpunSubscribeAuthorscarey gillamKen CookRecent PostsReporting from the US Supreme Court 2026-04-27 8:16Apr 27 • carey gillam and The New Lede