I’ve been thinking about all the people I’ve met recently in Iowa, and how brave and forceful they are being in trying to tackle the longstanding problem of agriculture-related pollution that is contaminating their drinking water with dangerous farm chemicals. As cancer claims a growing number of their family members, friends and neighbors, lawmakers mostly look the other way.

But Iowans are fighting back. Unwilling to wait for complacent regulators and lawmakers who have aligned with powerful agricultural industry organizations, residents, academics, researchers and others are doing their best to raise awareness and push for solutions.

Farm-related nitrate contamination over the summer was so dire that 600,000 Iowans faced water restrictions as their utility struggled to filter high levels of the harmful contaminants from drinking water supplies.

This month, a group of Iowans began installing billboards along roadways with the message, “Know what You Drink: Monitor the Nitrate in Your Water.” The group, Nishnabotna Water Defenders, plans to install a series of such billboards focused on water pollution.

When local groups put up billboards along the highway, you know they are not just concerned— they’re fed up,” said Scott Kovarovics, executive director at the Izaak Walton League of America, which is providing a Nitrate Watch program to collect and report data about nitrate levels in local waterways and drinking water.

“The nitrate pollution problem is serious in Iowa, but this is an everywhere problem—from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes and Central Valley of California,” Kovarovics said.

We’ve been tracking the story of Iowa and surrounding states in our Cancer in the Corn Belt series at The New Lede, and today we’re releasing this in-depth video report:

I hope you’ll share our report.

