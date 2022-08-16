A new study recently published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation found that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup already linked to cancer, may cause an increased risk of neurologic disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers from Arizona State University and the Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium said their findings show for the first time that glyphosate crosses from the bloodstream into the brain, potentially increasing the risk of a range of neurological disorders.

“Our analysis revealed that glyphosate infiltrated the brain in a dose-dependent manner,” the authors wrote. “Collectively, given that a large subset of the population may be exposed to this chemical agent, these results raise awareness of the detrimental effects glyphosate exposure may have on the brain and human health.”

They noted that the recent rise in glyphosate application to corn and soy crops correlates positively with increased death rates due to Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Glyphosate is used in hundreds of herbicide products and is considered the most widely used weed killer in the world. It is so ubiquitous that residues are commonly found in food, water, even in rainfall. The chemical was classified as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2015.

The new research was supported by grants from the ASU Edson Initiative Seed grant program and the National Institute on Aging. The research included work supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

The author affiliations:

Arizona State University-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center at the Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University; School of Life Sciences, Arizona State University; Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium; Integrated Mass Spectrometry Shared Resources, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center; Cancer & Cell Biology Division, Translational Genomics Research Institute; and the Neurogenomics Division, Translational Genomics Research Institute.

Share