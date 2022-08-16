Glyphosate and Alzheimer’s disease?
New study sees potential link
A new study recently published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation found that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup already linked to cancer, may cause an increased risk of neurologic disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.
Researchers from Arizona State University and the Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium said their findings show for the first time that glyphosate crosses from the bloodstream into the brain, potentially increasing the risk of a range of neurological disorders.
“Our analysis revealed that glyphosate infiltrated the brain in a dose-dependent manner,” the authors wrote. “Collectively, given that a large subset of the population may be exposed to this chemical agent, these results raise awareness of the detrimental effects glyphosate exposure may have on the brain and human health.”
They noted that the recent rise in glyphosate application to corn and soy crops correlates positively with increased death rates due to Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Glyphosate is used in hundreds of herbicide products and is considered the most widely used weed killer in the world. It is so ubiquitous that residues are commonly found in food, water, even in rainfall. The chemical was classified as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2015.
The new research was supported by grants from the ASU Edson Initiative Seed grant program and the National Institute on Aging. The research included work supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health.
The author affiliations:
Arizona State University-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center at the Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University; School of Life Sciences, Arizona State University; Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium; Integrated Mass Spectrometry Shared Resources, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center; Cancer & Cell Biology Division, Translational Genomics Research Institute; and the Neurogenomics Division, Translational Genomics Research Institute.
Oh My gosh!!!! It says "Potential" link.. Does not seem to me you want to discuss much of anything, just to jump on someone's coat tails. She used to work for Reuters and yes, then she began her investigation of Monsanto....glyphosate Round Up. In case you were not aware Round Up spraying kills, Bees (a critical part of our food supply) Birds and in some cases dogs and cats when not applied properly. What about the chemicals released into Michigan Huron River? What about those poor people who have to drink this water. She gives us information for us to digest. This has nothing to do with selling books, but rather sharing with the public "Potential" problems.
I work with farmers throughout the United States who are cleaning up their soil, with an amazing and cost effective process, to eliminate glyphosate from their soil. I work with a Master Beekeeper who has 2400 hives, along with egg producers, hog farmers, cattle ranchers who are realizing how critical our soil is to our existence.
We should always want information on "Potential" problems.
Everyone needs to pay close attention to our Environment..
Once again Carey extrapolates data to reinforce her predetermined (book selling) conclusion. Mice in this study had to be fed 500 micrograms per kilogram. In a 220 lb guy like me, that is like eating 200 aspirin-sized tablets of pure glyphosate every day, for fourteen days. I'd be surprised if you didn't find a little bit in my brain, my big toe, or my eyelashes! Jesus! They fed mice huge amounts of herbicide and showed they were not well. Surprise! Not!
The interesting data come from the lowest treatment. It is a HUGE amount, 125 micrograms/kg, one fourth of the high dose, and equivalent to me eating 50 tablets of pure glyphosate a day for half a month. The results were negligible, sometimes statistically significant, but barely biologically significant. If anything, this says that you have to do shots of concentrate to see an effect, as realistic occupational or consumer exposures are tiny fractions of what was used here.
What this says is that a massive overdose for half a month barely has an effect. I know Carey has to sell books, but let's get real. Read the paper, talk to the authors-- even they will tell you that Carey over inflates the findings of their work.
Here is a link to my analysis of the same paper. As always, glad to discuss. https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2022/08/16/glyphosate-traces-in-breast-milk-weedkiller-causes-neurological-disorders-how-activists-leverage-social-media-to-distort-science-and-spread-bogus-health-concerns/