EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin got a whole lot of people excited over nothing last week when he tweeted that the agency had made the “proactive decision to freshly reassess” the safety of the weed killer paraquat, a controversial pesticide widely used by farmers that is linked to Parkinson’s disease.

It would be HUGE news if the EPA was really going to take such an action. Health advocates have been calling for a US ban on paraquat for years, and many other countries banned the weed killer long ago. It’s extremely toxic and must be used with great caution to avoid acute injury and death, and research has linked long-term chronic exposure not just to Parkinson’s but other health concerns.

In his tweet, Zeldin cited the EPA’s recognition of the “leadership” of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement in calling for stronger protections from pesticides, and attributed the decision on paraquat to “More MAHA Progress!” News outlets large and small, including my former employer - the international newswire Reuters - published articles about the so-called new paraquat reassessment. Here are just a few:

Trouble is - when I asked the EPA to specify exactly what “new” actions were being taken, the answer was - nothing.

Turns out, Zeldin was simply rehashing old news about a decision to gather more data (cited in this court document among other places) initiated under the Biden administration that led the EPA to issue a data request of paraquat makers in November, which the EPA announced in November.

Zeldin has been in hot water with MAHA moms who are outraged by the Trump administration’s doublespeak - promising actions that protect public health while at the same time siding aligning with companies peddling products that destroy health. MAHA leaders even started a petition drive in December aimed at ousting Zeldin.

The tweet and subsequent blizzard of articles aligning the EPA with MAHA on a fresh safety assessment of paraquat was great PR. Too bad the “news” wasn’t true.

In what actually was truly news, the US Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Monsanto v. Durnell on the sole question of whether or not federal law “preempts a label-based failure-to-warn claim where EPA has not required the warning.”

Bayer, which bought Monsanto in 2018 and inherited a nightmare of costly litigation brought by people alleging Monsanto’s glyphosate-based herbicides cause cancer, has been seeking Supreme Court intervention for years. (Read my book about the case.)

With the high court finally agreeing to listen to its arguments, Bayer hopes to effectively put an end to the Roundup litigation by making it difficult if not impossible for people to claim that the company failed to warn them of the risks of cancer from exposure to their glyphosate weed killing products.

Bayer celebrated the news from the court on Friday, but some lawyers for Roundup plaintiffs say the company’s celebration may be premature. Some believe that the justices will reject Bayer’s preemption arguments.

As Brent Wisner, one of the leading litigators representing cancer victims in the nationwide Roundup litigation, noted - several of the sitting justices have written opinions decrying preemption.

“Now the real fight begins,” he said. “If these conservative justices remain faithful to their prior rulings, this should be an easy win for the plaintiffs. Empowering the authority of the EPA is a liberal idea.”

