Neural Foundry
Jan 18

Brilliant catch on the paraquat PR spin versus actual policy timeline. The contrast between Zeldin's performative tweet and Bayer quietly getting their Supreme Court hearing really shows how media cycles obscure whats actually happening with regulation. I worked briefly in enviromental consulting and saw how easily agencies can repackage existing proceses as 'new initiatives' whenever they need positive coverage.

1 reply by carey gillam
Steven Berge
Jan 26

The double speak and outright lies are so numerous now. How can we get people riled up about the government, that they fund, routinely lying to them. That's approaching the level of a slave if you can't have a government that will tell you the truth and makes you pay a lot of taxes. We fought a revolution over a 2% tax on tea and now look at us!

