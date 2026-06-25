UnSpun

UnSpun

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Betrayed's avatar
Betrayed
Jun 25

Just in case anyone was in any doubt as to who’s running this planet - it’s the chemical & pharmaceutical industry. Our governments are nothing but enablers for their poisons to be officially approved regardless of the harm caused to human health and the environment.

They have been getting away with murder for decades and it seems nothing can stop them.

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Sandy Rosenthal's avatar
Sandy Rosenthal
Jun 25

Awful news, but we the people need to be kept informed!

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