Champagne bottles might really be popping this time* at Bayer’s corporate headquarters, after the US Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday making it much harder for consumers to sue Bayer and other pesticide companies.

In a 7-2 decision, the court ruled that federal law preempts state failure-to-warn claims, such as the tens of thousands that have been filed against Monsanto, which Bayer bought in 2018. Lawsuits allege the company failed to warn users that Monsanto’s Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides could cause cancer, and Bayer has had to pay out billions of dollars in settlements and jury awards on those claims.

But in a ruling that overturns years of precedent, the high court agreed with the company, saying that state tort claims of failure to warn would require Monsanto to add a cancer warning to Roundup’s label even though federal law requires Monsanto to use labels approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the EPA has not required a cancer warning.

[READ THE FULL STORY HERE]

The case is an appeal of a lower court decision finding in favor of cancer patient John Durnell.

“Because Durnell’s state tort claim would impose a pesticide labeling requirement “in addition to or different from” the label required by EPA, FIFRA expressly preempts Durnell’s claim,” the Supreme Court said it its ruling.

The Trump administration put a heavy finger on the scale, urging the Supreme Court to agree with the company’s argument, so the decision comes with both legal and political overtones.

Bayer issued a celebratory statement saying the decision should help it bring to a close the thousands of lawsuits still pending against the company.

“This litigation has enormous costs for the company and has impacted public trust. The decision brings overdue justice on an issue that should have been clarified much earlier. It’s time to put it behind us,” the company said.

Not everyone is celebrating; in fact, a whole lot of consumer, health and environmental advocates saw the news as marking an extremely dark day.

Here are some of the many comments flooding my inbox from outraged individuals and organizations:

“When people are exposed to pesticides, they deserve honest warnings about the risks. If federal protections aren’t enough, states should be able to act before people get sick. This Supreme Court decision favors companies and takes away one of the important ways states can require stronger health warnings for the public. The Court’s decision leaves families, workers, and communities with fewer tools to protect themselves and to recover damages when they are injured by a pesticide.” - Bill Jordan, former Deputy Director of EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs.

“Overturning decades of well-settled law, today the Supreme Court eliminated one way the public held pesticide corporations accountable for their products’ harms. But the fight is far from over. EPA’s regulation of pesticides just became all the more vital to protecting the public health and public interest. We will continue to hold EPA accountable when it does not. And States and other governing bodies have other robust roles. The Roundup cancer cases are a telling sign that people are fed up with corporations poisoning their health and environment and want to choose a different future for their food. This decision, while tragic, is a clarion, galvanizing call to continued action: Americans need to continue speaking truth to power and demand their representatives are protecting their health, not corporations’ profit margins.” - George Kimbrell, Legal Director for Center for Food Safety.

“We’re profoundly disappointed that the Supreme Court has restricted farmers’ and consumers’ ability to hold pesticide manufacturers accountable for the harm their toxic products have caused. Now, Congress has a moral responsibility to put people’s health over pesticide industry profits by codifying a legal pathway for those hurt by toxic pesticide exposure. The public will continue demanding change until the EPA takes toxic pesticides off the market for good and Congress invests in the transition to a clean, healthy organic food system that doesn’t depend on toxic pesticides.” - Jason Davidson, Senior Food and Agriculture Campaigner at Friends of the Earth

“The Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of foreign chemical companies, which essentially allows them immunity from lawsuits, is a travesty against the American Constitution and federal and state laws. Not only does it remove our Seventh Amendment right to seek justice, but it also allows chemical companies to continue to poison the American people and our soils with impunity. Citizen scientists, activists, and farmers everywhere will only get louder and more creative because of this ruling.” - Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America

“Today’s ruling sets a dangerous precedent by elevating regulatory approval above judicial review and citizen access to justice. The separation of powers exists to provide independent oversight and protect against regulatory capture. No agency should have the final word on corporate accountability when products designed to kill are released into the environment and used throughout our food system,.” - Elizabeth Kucinich, human and ecological security specialist, former Director of Policy at the Center for Food Safety