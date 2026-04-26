Washington, DC, here I come.

The US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a key pesticide regulation case on Monday, a long-awaited court date sought by the company once known as Monsanto, now a unit of Germany’s Bayer, that has been struggling to quash an avalanche of lawsuits that has so far cost it more than $11 billion.

The case, titled Monsanto v Durnell, centers on glyphosate, a weed-killing chemical used in the popular Roundup brand and numerous other herbicide products. The chemical has been scientifically linked to cancer in multiple studies, and was classified as a probable human carcinogen by an arm of the World Health Organization in 2015.

Monsanto, which maintains its products don’t cause cancer, hopes a favorable Supreme Court ruling will effectively put an end to the litigation.

Monsanto specifically is asking the Supreme Court to rule that under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), it cannot be held liable for failing to warn of a cancer risk if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not found such a risk exists and not required such a warning. FIFRA preempts any state requirements for such a cancer warning, the company argues.

The EPA’s position is that glyphosate is “unlikely” to be carcinogenic.

Backing Monsanto’s case is Syngenta, a Chinese-owned company that is similarly being sued by thousands of people around the US who allege the company failed to warn them of research linking Syngenta’s paraquat herbicide products to Parkinson’s disease.

In addition to Monsanto and Syngenta, future cases against other agrochemical companies alleging a failure to warn could similarly be limited, according to legal experts.

Monsanto’s argument, on its face, seems to make sense. Yet, a deep dive into the fine print of FIFRA muddies the water, and prior court rulings, including by the Supreme Court, have not drawn the line against litigation that Monsanto is now seeking.

Hundreds of organizations and individuals, including elected officials from dozens of states and former high-ranking federal officials, have filed lengthy legal briefs detailing arguments they hope will sway the court’s decision one way or the other.

One such former senior EPA official, Jim Jones, spoke to me this week about his views on the law and the politics that surrounds it.

Jim Jones, Assistant Administrator, Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention from 2013 to 2017

He and several other former high-ranking EPA officials weighed in with an amicus brief against Monsanto. You can read that interview at The New Lede.

After spending the last 28 years - yep, nearly three decades of my life! - reporting on the pesticide industry and all things Monsanto, I’ll be there in person attending the hearing and reporting on the Supreme Court arguments.

Also making their way to the nation’s capital are hundreds, perhaps thousands, of public health advocates and others who are worried a ruling for Monsanto will cut off consumer access to the courts when companies such as Monsanto fail to warn about pesticide risks.

Organizers say they will be marching to the front steps of the courthouse and then making a helluva racket (peacefully) in a People v. Poison rally.

I’m not a gambler, so won’t be placing any bets on the justices’ ruling in this case, which is not expected until mid-summer, but many public health advocates are deeply concerned about the potential outcome.

JW Glass, senior EPA policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity, says if the Supreme Court finds in favor of Monsanto and its German owner Bayer, it will be a “gross miscarriage of justice” that denies “Americans their right to hold the poison makers accountable for the cancers, neurological disorders, and other diseases linked to their pesticides.”

Glass said the EPA has “failed catastrophically” in assessing health risks of pesticides, pointing to a recent analysis that found the EPA routinely has not required cancer warning labels on pesticides even when the agency itself has determined that the ingredients are likely to cause cancer.

“The pesticide industry and the Trump Justice Department want to fool the justices into believing the EPA’s pesticide regulatory system is so robust there’s no need for more protections,” Glass said. “But any honest assessment of the pesticide office’s track record can only conclude that it has failed catastrophically at assessing the health risks of dangerous pesticides.”

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