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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
Apr 26

I won't count on the environmental Posioners Association Syndicate pSychopaths to be the example of how to hold protection of all we hold dear, nor the supreme discount court , the victory if any will only come by friends of those tired of watching the killing or tired of being killed and willing to be jailed for it...

Yes, I already went to jail and did my time, paying dearly for speaking out nearly 20 years ago, tis not my turn in this lifetime to be arrested again,

God bless you

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Denise OBrien's avatar
Denise OBrien
Apr 26

Thank you Carey for your lifetime advocacy for the health of all of us. Hoping for a good outcome.

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