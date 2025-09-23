It’s been seven years since Germany’s Bayer bought US agrochemical giant Monsanto, inheriting not only the company’s vast portfolio of seeds and pesticide products, but also more than 100,000 lawsuits alleging Monsanto’s popular Roundup herbicide causes cancer. Bayer, which has so far paid out billions of dollars in settlements and jury verdicts to cancer victims, has been working – so far in vain – to put an end to the litigation and to block any future such cases.

Now, the company appears closer than ever to success, as many Republican congressional leaders push for measures that would effectively block lawsuits against pesticide makers around the country.

A group founded by Bayer called the Modern Ag Alliance is the face of the legislative push, advocating for liability shields they say are necessary to allow companies to continue to sell pesticides that farmers use to kill weeds and bugs in their fields.

The group says it represents more than 100 agricultural organizations, including farmers who grow wheat, corn, soybeans and other key food crops.

“Without legislative action, a potential catastrophe is on the horizon that could result in many farmers going out of business and food prices rising even further,” the alliance warns on its website.

The alliance has been lobbying for the passage of state laws blocking such lawsuits, so far succeeding in two states – Georgia and North Dakota – and continues to lobby for such laws in all 50 states.

But the immediate battleground is in the halls of Congress where a provision tucked into a congressional appropriations bill is outraging consumer advocates, including those affiliated with the influential Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. Similar protective language for pesticide makers is expected to be included in the new Farm Bill as well.

“Bayer is in a desperate position,” said Kelly Ryerson, a leading MAHA advocate who has been lobbying lawmakers and her 84,000 social media followers to fight back against pesticide company protections. “Rather than slapping a [warning] label on the side of the product, they would rather take on the enormous challenge of changing US federal and state law.

“The audacity of elected officials voting for legislation to fully strip our legal rights away when injured by chemicals is stunning, especially in this age of MAHA when an unprecedented number of Americans are rallying against toxins in food and the environment,” Ryerson said.

The language inserted into the appropriations bill is “by design, sneaky and complicated and hard to explain,” said Daniel Hinkle, senior state affairs counsel for the American Association for Justice, who has been lobbying against the action. “Nobody thinks that a giant chemical company should be able to lie about the risks of using their product and get away with it. It’s just making sure that people understand that is what is at stake,” Hinkle said.

Read the rest of the story at The New Lede .

Share